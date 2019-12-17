The Eternals: Kumail Nanjiani shares a 'thirsty shirtless' photo; Richard Madden & The Rock are impressed

Kumail Nanjiani took to his Instagram page and showed off his impressive physical transformation for The Eternals as he plays Kingo. While everyone was left gobsmacked with the 'thirsty shirtless' photo, Richard Madden and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson were mighty impressed in the comments section.

The Eternals is shaping up to be THE MCU movie to watch out for, clearly for its jam-packed star power. Directed by Chloé Zhao, we will be introduced to the Eternals, who are an immortal race protecting humanity for thousands and thousands of years. The star-studded cast includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington. If Richard is to be believed, then there are several cast members yet to be announced!

Given how the superhero genre requires the actors to be in their best shape, Kumail took it upon himself to undergo a major rock-solid physical transformation. Taking to his Instagram page, the Silicon Valley star boasted about his "thirsty shirtless" bod which he admits was a lot of hard work. "I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," the 41-year-old actor proudly shared and added, "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked."

Check out the photo below:

Impressive would be an understatement!

Nanjiani made sure to give credit to those who helped him get in shape as he wrote, "I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before."

While co-star Madden commented with a fire and muscle emoticon to show his appreciation, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also gave his seal of approval as the Jumanji: The Next Level star commented, "Extremely hard work. Dense muscle is hard to achieve. Looking great, my brother!!"

Kumail's wife Emily V. Gordon and The Big Sick (2017) writer appreciated her husband's hard work with a simple, "Worth it."

Are you excited to see Kumail Nanjiani in The Eternals? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, The Eternals is slated to release on November 6, 2020.

