The Eternals: Kumail Nanjiani shares a 'thirsty shirtless' photo; Richard Madden & The Rock are impressed
The Eternals is shaping up to be THE MCU movie to watch out for, clearly for its jam-packed star power. Directed by Chloé Zhao, we will be introduced to the Eternals, who are an immortal race protecting humanity for thousands and thousands of years. The star-studded cast includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington. If Richard is to be believed, then there are several cast members yet to be announced!
Given how the superhero genre requires the actors to be in their best shape, Kumail took it upon himself to undergo a major rock-solid physical transformation. Taking to his Instagram page, the Silicon Valley star boasted about his "thirsty shirtless" bod which he admits was a lot of hard work. "I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," the 41-year-old actor proudly shared and added, "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked."
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
Impressive would be an understatement!
Nanjiani made sure to give credit to those who helped him get in shape as he wrote, "I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before."
While co-star Madden commented with a fire and muscle emoticon to show his appreciation, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also gave his seal of approval as the Jumanji: The Next Level star commented, "Extremely hard work. Dense muscle is hard to achieve. Looking great, my brother!!"
Kumail's wife Emily V. Gordon and The Big Sick (2017) writer appreciated her husband's hard work with a simple, "Worth it."
Are you excited to see Kumail Nanjiani in The Eternals? Let us know your views in the comments section below.
Directed by Chloé Zhao, The Eternals is slated to release on November 6, 2020.
