The Eternals: Kumail Nanjiani's viral beefed up photos used by a porn website to promote adult content

Kumail Nanjiani left everyone talking with his mindblowing transformation. The photos went so viral that it landed up on a porn website.

Kumail Nanjiani made the headlines with his recent Instagram post. The actor has been roped in to play a crucial role in Marvel Studios' The Eternals. The Marvel movie, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington among others, required the actor to get in shape. After weeks of intensive work out, Kumail not only got in shape but also flaunted washboard abs. The actor recently shared the pictures on his Instagram and left the world talking. From The Rock to Dave Bautista, several stars and wrestlers bowed down to the actor's transformation.

However, Kumail did not expect that his pictures would reach a popular porn site. The Eternals star took to his Instagram to share a screenshot of his picture being used to promote a segment on a pornography website. He shared the jaw-dropping picture with the caption, "It’s been a weird couple of days... This is NOT photoshopped. Pornhub changed their picture of the Muscular Men category to... me. As I said, weird couple of days."

The update on the porn site comes days after Kumail opened up about his regime. Sharing the pictures of his transformation on his social media platform, the actor revealed, "I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time."

