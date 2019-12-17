The Eternals: Kumail Nanjiani's wife Emily V Gordon aptly REACTS to the star's insane physical transformation

Kumail Nanjiani shocked everyone when he took to his Instagram page to reveal the physical transformation he underwent for The Eternals. Read below to know how his wife and The Big Sick (2017) writer Emily V. Gordon reacted to her husband's hot bod photo.

Kumail Nanjiani shocked everyone when he took to his Instagram page, amidst a busy schedule with the shoot of The Eternals, to reveal his post working out bod that leaves little to the imagination. Given that Kumail joins the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington as a superhero in his first MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) project, Nanjiani made sure that he's in the best physical shape of his life and we can't help but swoon over the handsome actor!

"I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," Kumail proudly wrote in his IG post which got a thumbs up from his co-star Richard Madden as well as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. While his wife and The Big Sick (2017) writer Emily V. Gordon commented on the IG post with a simple "Worth it," she also took to her Twitter page to really appreciate her hubby's hard work.

Check out the tweet below:

My husband works hard for every role he takes, but he's worked hard in many new ways for this one. I'm so proud of him. I always have been.

Also, we spent the majority of this past weekend playing Borderlands 3 so don't think he's changed too much. https://t.co/AzlrdgXtHX — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) December 16, 2019

Directed by Chloé Zhao, The Eternals is slated to release on November 6, 2020.

