Eternals: Marvel confirms the Angelina Jolie starrer to take place 'across two time periods'

Marvel Studios has recently confirmed that the events in their upcoming movie Eternals will take place across two distinct time periods. According to Comic Book, a new press release, which has been circulated by Disney has stated that the movie will deal with a "past" and a "present" time period.

"The story takes place across two time periods. One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit," the press release reveals, via Comic Book. The press release also notes, via Comic Book that in the present timeline, the group members have split into different places, while they are "content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight." "The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup," the press release further stated.

Marvel producer Nate Moore has opened up on the movie's plans to explore "a corner" of the Marvel Universe that hasn't been shown to the audience as yet. "We want audiences to discover a corner of the Marvel universe they've never seen before...We want them to discover a mythology that is a challenging sci-fi movie but also has a human heart. And we want them to meet ten heroes who they hopefully can relate to," she said, via Comic Book.

The movie is set to release on November 5. A Chloé Zhao directorial, the movie stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, among others.

