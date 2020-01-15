The Eternals: Marvel confirms Avengers: Endgame sets up film; Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden's roles explained

The Eternals is set to release this year. Marvel Studios has revealed the official synopsis, confirming Avengers: Endgame connection and elaborates on Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and other actors' roles in the movie.

Marvel Studios has been very busy this week. The studio behind the biggest superhero movies made the waves on social media with the new Black Widow trailer. Now, they have released the official synopsis of The Eternals. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is the second movie to release under phase 4. With less than a year for its release, Marvel Studios has confirmed that The Eternals is set up after the events of Avengers: Endgame in an elaborative plot synopsis.

Shared by Comicbook.com, the synopsis reads, "Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

The production house also explained each lead character's role. Announcing the cast, Marvel Studios confirms "Richard Madden as all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was cast as Dane Whitman."

The Eternals is eyeing to release on November 6, 2020. The movie is currently filming overseas with Oxford University being one of the locations. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

