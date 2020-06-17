The Eternals: Marvel star Salma Hayek reveals MCU’s phase 4 movie will begin reshoots soon?

Did Marvel star Salma Hayek just reveal that Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming phase 4 film The Eternals is all set to begin reshoots soon? Read on to find out.

According to Salma Hayek’s latest social media update, the shooting of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Eternals might get back on track soon. The fans are eagerly waiting for MCU’s phase 4 multi-starrer movie featuring Salma, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Ma Dong-Seok. The film will mark a new beginning for the universe and add new superheroes to the scene. The film went on floors earlier this year and was being shot in London when the production of the movie was put on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

In her latest Instagram post, Salma shared an image of her new hairstyle and revealed that she'd dyed the roots of her hair to prepare for reshoots. “In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots,” she wrote in the caption. While it is not yet clear which movie she was talking about, the Marvel film is the most likely answer, considering the creators had already started shooting a few action scenes before COVID 19 shut down. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 12, 2021.

Check out the post here:

No official announcement about resuming the production of the upcoming film has been made by the Marvel studio. Apart from the superhero film, the only other movie on Hayek's schedule is The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. However, the film was recently delayed until 2021. The sequel of 2017’s The Hitman's Bodyguard will feature Salma sharing the screen space with Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. The actors will be reprising their roles in the upcoming action comedy film.

ALSO READ: Padma Lakshmi on discussing racism with her biracial daughter: She’s very aware of these issues of inequality

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×