The Eternals: Netizens can’t stop gushing over MCU’s latest after Marvel dropped the first teaser of the film

The Eternals recently released its first teaser and MCUS fans are psyched! Scroll down to see what Twitterati is saying about the teaser.

Since Marvel dropped their highly anticipated film The Eternals’ first teaser, it’s all anyone can talk about. So much so that the name of the film ever started trending on Twitter right after. Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao, Eternals takes us into the next phase of Marvel revolving around an immortal alien race who have been living on our planet for over 7,000 years. The teaser showcases these characters and the circumstances under which they come together in a short glimpse.

Before you see the trailer, have a look at what fans are saying about the upcoming Marvel film. One fan tweeted: “#Eternals looks like it could be the slow beautiful burn Marvel need to try right now to stay fresh. I’m very much here for it. Don’t know what the kids, tyre kickers and yee-haws will make of it though. #MCU #TheEternals.”

While one simply said: “The Eternals. THAT’S THE TWEET. stop, i’m in love #TheEternals #mcu.” Another added: “I did not expect that character reveal in #TheEternals trailer! Phase 4 really is really pushing the boundaries.”

One expressed excitement for what’s coming: “BUT IM SO HYPED FOR #TheEternals GEMMA CHAN AND ANGELINA JOLIE MY LOVES” and another joined in saying: “SERSI AND IKARIS HAVING AN INDIAN WEDDING??? I THINK YES! #ETERNALS”

If you didn’t know, the film will star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harington in lead roles, the film will see the Eternals coming together to save humanity after it is threatened by Deviants. In the MCU timeline, the events of Eternals take place after Avengers: Endgame.

