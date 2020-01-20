The Eternals: Photos from sets REVEAL first look of Kit Harington & Kumail Nanjiani’s characters; Check it out

Latest The Eternals set photos, which surfaced on the internet, feature Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani’s characters from the film. Check them out.

If there is one thing that Marvel Studios is most particular about, it is keeping their films under tight wraps so that nothing trickles out before the movies hit the theatres but Paparazzi has always been one step ahead. While makers continue to maintain absolute secrecy around the upcoming MCU film The Eternals as they shoot in England, a couple of pictures from the set of the much-anticipated film have found their way to the Internet and they feature Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.

One set of pictures feature Harington's Dane Whitman and Chan’s Sersi together, during what looks like an action sequence. In one picture Chan’s character can be seen pulled into the sky by some stunt wire. In the photos the Game Of Thrones actor can be seen donning a brown jacket. His outfit has sparked speculations that his character in the film will feature in a bomber jacket, just like Dane Whitman does in the Marvel Comic Books. Watching the two together in one frame also pointed towards a possible romance angle in the film.

Romance brewing! Kit Harington (Black Knight) and Gemma Chan (Sersi) on the set of #TheEternals! pic.twitter.com/p6lZfqrgJj — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) January 18, 2020

Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, and Lia McHugh pictured on set of Marvel’s Eternals pic.twitter.com/pcqFYZCkVn — Let’s Talk Eternals! (@eternalsupdates) January 18, 2020

In comic books, Whitman and Sersi share a romantic history, especially when it comes to their time together as members of the Avengers. In another set of pictures, Nanjiani's Kingo can be seen meeting with Chan's Sersi. Although the specifics of the scene remain unclear. The pictures also featured Sprite, the marvel character played by Lia McHugh. McHugh's character can be seen busy texting on her cell phone while sitting on a suitcase. The Eternals is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 6. In addition to these actors, the film also stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Ma Dong-Seok. ALSO READ: The Eternals: Marvel confirms Avengers: Endgame sets up film; Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden's roles explained

Read More