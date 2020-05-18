The Eternals: Richard Madden impresses Marvel with his acting skills; They 'love' the Game of Thrones star?

While The Eternals' production is on lockdown mode due to the coronavirus pandemic, Richard Madden's acting skills has reportedly impressed the higher-ups at Marvel. Read below for more details.

One of the most exciting MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies that were set to hit theatres in 2020 had to be The Eternals. Directed by Chloé Zhao, The Eternals is jam-packed with star power as we will be seeing Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and more as superheroes. Moreover, many cast members were also neck-deep in shooting mode as they filmed some high octane action sequences in London. However, the coronavirus pandemic led to the production being halted for a few months.

While we have to wait until next year for the release of The Eternals, a recent report suggests that Richard has been harbouring a fanbase amongst the higher-ups in Marvel. According to a Marvel insider, KC Walsh's Twitter account, Marvel "loves" Madden and is impressed with whatever they have seen from the shoot that has taken place with the 1917 star. "All I’ve heard about The Eternals is Marvel loves Richard Madden," @TheComixKid tweeted. This is definitely good news for Richard Madden fans as the 33-year-old actor could be seen in multiple MCU films post The Eternals.

Are you excited to see Richard Madden playing Ikaris in The Eternals? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, The Eternals will mark Richard's reunion with his Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington. At Ace Comic Con, when Harington was asked about reuniting with his on-screen brother, the 33-year-old actor gushed, "Yeah, obviously very [excited]. You know, it was emotional saying goodbye to him in Thrones all those years ago, because even three years in, when he left the show, something really did shift and the show became something else. There was a marker, where losing Richard, it really changed the show. And some of my fondest memories on Game of Thrones are with Richard Madden, and he’s a wonderful man and still one of my very very good friends. We’re very good friends."

The Eternals is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

