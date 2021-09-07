Eternals: Richard Madden reveals how 'physically f*****g draining’ it was to be on ‘wires’ for flying scenes

Richard Madden has opened up on the scenes where his character Ikaris had to fly in Marvel’s upcoming movie Eternals. Opening up on his experience of filming the action-packed scenes in the movie, Madden has admitted to having been drained with all the scenes where he had to be on ‘wires’ to pretend that he was flying.

“There was a lot of time on wires because my character flies, which was just physically f***g draining,” Madden said, via ET Canada, adding that despite the action-packed sequences, the movie also promises many light-hearted moments which will make the audience laugh their hearts out! “They’re all very complicated people in ‘Eternals’, but hopefully that can also help us bring a lightness to some heavy subject matter in terms of the story because I think when you live that long you’ve got to have a bit of a smile to yourself. You’ve got to laugh at life,” Madden added.

The Game of Thrones alum then went on to add about his wish to be performing in more comedy projects because he feels that he does many serious roles. He opens up on being inspired by his character in Eternals for taking up more comic roles. “I’m dying to do some more comedy, I want to do something fun. In ‘Eternals’, we tried to get moments of lightness all the way through it, being that we’re dealing with the end of the world type feelings and atmospheres,” he said.

Marvel’s Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani. The movie is slated to release in November. Are you excited to witness Madden in Marvel’s Eternals? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

