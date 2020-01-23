The Eternals: Richard Madden spotted for the first time as Ikaris on the London sets; DEETS INSIDE

Richard Madden was spotted in London shooting for the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film The Eternals and the paparazzi was able to get his first look as Ikaris. Read below for more details.

One of the highly-anticipated Hollywood films which are up for a release in 2020 is The Eternals and it's jam-packed with an impressive cast. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Barry Keoghan will make their entrance into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) with this Chloé Zhao directorial. Currently, the cast is neck deep shooting for the movie in London. Recently, paparazzi captured Kit and Gemma as Dane Whitman and Cersi making out, thus confirming their characters' romantic angle.

Now, we have finally got the first look at Richard as Ikaris, shooting on the sets of London. In the photos procured by a fan club, Richard is seen decked in all-black formal attire with dark hair to give us intriguing shades of grey avatar. Just like Gemma was hung in the air to showcase her flying powers, Madden was also seen performing a stunt, up in the air. In what seemed to be an intense action sequence, this could be the same big action scene that was earlier leaked by a filming notification. The action sequence in question is most probably the big altercation between the Celestials and the Deviants.

The description of the scene went as, "The scene we would like to film takes place along Regents Canal Towpath and Camden High Street from Camden Lock Bridge until the junction of Jamestown Road. Our characters are being pursued along the Regents Canal Towpath and chased onto Camden High Street as they try their best to fight off their rival. In order to bring a touch of "Hollywood" to this scene, we will be using special effects, pyrotechnics, drones, stunt work and action vehicles."

Are you excited to see Richard Madden in The Eternals? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: The Eternals at CCXP19: Angelina Jolie & Richard Madden film's first footage details LEAKED; Deets Inside

The Eternals is slated to release on November 6, 2020.

Read More