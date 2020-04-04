The Eternals: Salma Hayek REVEALS she will lead the superhero squad in the multi starrer Marvel film

Salma Hayek revealed she will lead the superhero squad in Marvel’s multi starrer film The Eternals. Here's what she had to say.

As people look for new sources of information during COVID 19 lockdown, Salma Hayek has given them something to talk about. The Marvel actress has revealed new details about her upcoming superhero film The Eternals. The actress is very excited to feature in a film as a superhero and during her latest interview with Total Film, she gushed about her upcoming film. The actress said at the age of 53 she can finally be a superhero. The MCU movie will feature the actress as Ajak.

The actress said her character in the film will lead all the other superheroes. Speaking about the plot, the actress said it is about a couple of misfits who have superpowers. Speaking about her co-star Angelina Jolie, the 53-year-old actress said she was born to be a superhero. This is not the first time the actress has praised the Maleficent star. In January, during an interview, the Like A Boss actress gushed about working with Angelina in the upcoming MCU film and in addition to her co-star’s acting skills, the actress also praised her as a mother.

“Something happened, and we work well together as actresses. She’s incredibly talented, and I’ve learned to discover a lot about her because she’s not just out there, she’s kind of private. I am really impressed with her as a mother, especially,” she said during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. In addition to Salma and Angelina, the film will also feature Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Ma Dong-Seok and Gemma Chan. The film, which was initially scheduled to release in November, will now release in February 2021.

ALSO READ: Marvel reveals new Black Widow, The Eternals, Thor 4 release dates; Check out new MCU Phase 4 calendar

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More