The Eternals SPOILERS: Kit Harington sported unfinished Black Knight costume during MCU movie's filming?

A new The Eternals rumour not only seems to confirm Kit Harington's role in the MCU but also claims the Game of Thrones actor sported an incomplete Black Knight costume during the filming.

Like many productions this year, Marvel Studios' The Eternals has also hit the breaks on the filming owing to Coronavirus outbreak. The star-studded film serves as a platform to several international actors to mark their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. This includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Kit Harington to name a few. While Marvel remains tight-lipped about the project, a new rumour reveals insights with regard to Harington's role in the movie. If the rumour is to be believed, the Game of Thrones alum reportedly sported an incomplete Black Knight costume during the filming.

As reported by Comicbook.com, The Direct's contributing insider Daniel Richtman reveals The Eternals' pre-production was rushed to meet the scheduled release date, previously set for November 2020. Due to this, Harington's Black Knight was left unfinished. However, it is likely Chloé Zhao would follow Iron Man's footsteps and complete the suit in the post-production stage.

"According to The Direct's contributing insider Daniel Richtman, The Eternals pre-production was rushed in order to meet the movie’s filming schedule, meaning costumes were not finished, sets were not completely constructed, and even parts of the script were incomplete at the start of filming," The Direct reported.

"Specifically, Kit Harington's Black Knight costume was unfinished when scenes with him in the suit were being shot, so it's likely that post-production work will be needed to digitally complete the suit a-la Iron Man and Iron Spider style. And yes, Harington will be sporting a comic accurate Black Knight costume for the studio's next epic ensemble," the informant added. It is to note that Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed Harington's role in the movie. This rumour not only attempts on shedding light on Harington's costume but also confirms his long-speculated role.

The Eternals on February 12, 2021.

