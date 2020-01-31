The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani has the best advice for his MCU co-star Simu Liu; Find Out

The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani gave the best advice to his MCU co-star Simu Liu for the shooting of his upcoming Marvel Film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Find out what he said.

Simu Liu is all set to face the cameras for the shooting of his upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The production of the film is scheduled to begin in Australia next week. As the actor gears up to shoot for the much-anticipated film, Kumail Nanjiani, who will be next seen in MCU’s The Eternals has advice for the Canadian actor. Nanjiani will also make his debut in the Marvel cinematic universe with his upcoming film, but since he has already begun shooting and knows the drill now, the actor advised Liu to just have fun.

During an interview with E talks Nanjiani, who recently took the internet by storm after revealing his ripped body on Instagram, stated that Liu is already in very good shape. Sharing his own experience, the actor asserted that it can be hard when you are attached to such a big project and it becomes very important to stay focused. However, he also stated that it is important to have fun and enjoy the process. And that’s exactly what he thinks Liu should do to.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to release in 2012. In addition to Liu, the film will also feature Awkwafina and Tony Leung Chiu-wai in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, The Eternals is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 6. The movie features Nanjiani alongside, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff and Ma Dong-Seok.

