The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani REACTS to MCU movie's new release date: Many more important things happening

The Eternals will now release in February 2021. Kumail Nanjiani reacts to the change in release date.

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, several international films were postponed from their original release dates. This includes The Eternals. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayak, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harrington in crucial roles. The Marvel movie was originally planned to hit cinemas in November. Now, Marvel Studios has confirmed the MCU Phase 4 movie will release in February 2021, pushing Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (planned for Feb release) to May.

The Eternals star Nanjiani took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the change in release. He tweeted, "There are many more important things happening in the world right now. But the Eternals release date has moved from November 6th, 2020 to February 12th, 2021. So be safe, wash your hands, stay away from crowds, social distance, and we'll see you in February."

Check out his tweet below:

There are many more important things happening in the world right now. But the Eternals release date has moved from November 6th, 2020 to February 12th, 2021. So be safe, wash your hands, stay away from crowds, social distance, and we'll see you in February. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 3, 2020

Marvel will kick off its MCU Phase 4 in November 2020 now with Black Widow scheduled to release on November 6. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings take on the summer of 2021 with a release date of May 7, 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been pushed back to November 5, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder will hit cinemas on February 18, 2022.

