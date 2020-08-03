  • facebook
The Eternals star Richard Madden has mischief up his sleeve in Scotland; Shares a supremely handsome selfie

Richard Madden, who was quarantining in Los Angeles, is now in Scotland and gave his fans an update via his Instagram Stories. Besides treating us with a handsome selfie, the Game of Thrones star also revealed the mischief he had been up to.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: August 3, 2020 02:56 pm
Richard Madden is currently in Scotland and took to Instagram Stories to update his fans on what he's been up to.
Living on quarantine mode due to the coronavirus pandemic became a lifestyle norm in 2020 with celebrities laying low-key with their families at their respected homes. While many used platforms like Instagram and Twitter to keep their fans updated, there were several who decided to stay away from the virtual medium. Richard Madden chose the latter. Besides showing his support for the Black Lives Matter Movement, the Game of Thrones star chose to take a break from social media. That was, until now!

Taking to Instagram, Richard first shared a painting as a post while revealing that he was in Scotland. Moreover, Madden treated his followers with several Instagram Stories as well. The first few photos saw the 34-year-old actor showing off his photography skills by snapping the beautiful locales in Scotland. Then, we see Richard showing off his ridiculously handsome face in a selfie. Madden, who is decked in a black tee with matching jeans and Ray-Bans, is seen holding a huge rocket firework with mischief up his sleeve. "What could go wrong," the actor quipped in his Instagram story. Richard also shared a video of the rocket being launched at night as the fireworks filled the midnight blue sky.

Check out Richard Madden's Instagram Stories below:

We adore this Scottish gentleman and how!

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Richard Madden and his quarantine partner Froy Gutierrez attend Black Lives Matter protest in LA

Meanwhile, Richard will next be seen in the highly-awaited MCU film The Eternals. While Madden stars as Ikaris, the Chloé Zhao directorial also stars Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington amongst several others. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the original release date of November 6, 2020, had to be pushed further.

The Eternals will now be releasing on February 12, 2021, as their earlier release date has been taken over by Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow.

Credits :Instagram

