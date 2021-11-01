Eternals stars GUSH over Angelina Jolie's 'amazing' Halloween party; Here's why Kumail Nanjiani didn't attend

Eternals stars have recently revealed that they had attended Angelina Jolie's Halloween party once when they were shooting for the movie! But, Kingo aka Kumail Nanjiani did something that many people cannot even think of. He declined to go to her party and has opened up about the same with Variety.

During their interview with Variety, Nanjiani revealed that he didn't go to Jolie's 'awesome' Halloween party because he decided to spend some time with his wife Emily who was back in London. "I decided to fly back and be with her instead of going to this amazing costume party,” the actor explained. However, the other Eternals stars who did go to the party revealed interesting details about their time with the host and the cast and the production teams.

Lia McHugh revealed that the party happened in the pre-COVID times and was "really fun." Opening up on what each of them had dressed up as, Gemma Chan stated that she went to the party as Uma Thurman’s Pulp Fiction character and Richard Madden was dressed as a skeleton! McHugh said that she went to the party dressed up as an angel. Other stars including Lauren Ridloff and Brian Tyree Henry had won best costumes for their “Midsommar” outfits.

Fans must be wondering what Jolie herself had dressed up as. According to Ridloff, the Mr and Mrs Smith actress hosted the party as a giraffe in "black heels."

Eternals is set to hit the theatres on November 5. The cast and crew have recently been busy promoting the movie at different events and premieres. Jolie made it a point to bring her kids to most of the events!

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Zahara & Shiloh Jolie Pitt cheer for mom Angelina Jolie at Eternals Rome premiere