Eternals Teaser: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan & others promise a epic new MCU chapter

Eternals teaser successfully builds intrigue when it comes to introducing the next phase of MCU.

The teaser of Marvel's much-awaited outing, The Eternals has now been dropped and it is everything that fans would have wanted it to be. Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao, Eternals takes us into the next phase of Marvel revolving around an immortal alien race who have been living on our planet for over 7,000 years. The teaser showcases these characters and the circumstances under which they come together in a short glimpse.

Starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harington in lead roles, the film will see the Eternals coming together to save humanity after it is threatened by Deviants. In the MCU timeline, the events of Eternals take place after Avengers: Endgame.

In the teaser, we also get glimpses of some bright sequences involving Kumail Nanjiani who is reported to be essaying the role of a Bollywood star in the film. In one of the scenes, it looks like the Silicon Valley star is indulging in a song and dance sequence that would be a first for a MCU film.

Check out the Eternals teaser here:

The teaser's synopsis reads, "Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now." Towards the end of the teaser, we also see Richard Madden cracking a joke about leading the Avengers leaving everyone including Angelina Jolie and others laughing hard.

Eternals is all set to release in theatres in November this year. From the first teaser of the film, we can certainly see MCU fans waiting with bated breaths for this one.

ALSO READ: Eternals FIRST Look: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden are strikingly sharp in debut glimpse of Marvel film

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×