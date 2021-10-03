Eternals Teaser Trailer: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek & more rage against the Deviants to 'protect humans'

Marvel has casually released an Eternals teaser trailer on Sunday and we cannot keep calm. The main cast fights the Deviants while safeguarding humanity, and looking as cool as ever! The trailer, packed with brilliant fight scenes between the Eternals and the Deviants has really set the mood for the movie, which will release on November 5.

The entire cast including Salma Hayek as the lead stands in a 'godly manner' while introducing themselves! "We're Eternals. We came here to protect humans from the Deviants," Gemma Chan's Sersi says. "When you love something, you fight for it," adds Angelina Jolie's Thena, while some extremely action-packed scenes go on in the background. When warlord Kro warns Thena about her fate as a part of the Eternals, she fights back with more vigor, stating, "Let's finish this."

Our cool superheroes have some stunning moves in the teaser trailer. From Richard Madden's laser beams to Jolie's swordfight and Kumail Nanjiani's suave hand moves, the trailer is packed with some interesting stunts as one can expect from Marvel characters.

Starring Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, the Chloé Zhao directorial is set to release on November.

You can watch the teaser trailer here:

Are you excited for the movie and to witness Jolie, Hayek, Madden and more as our ultimate saviors - The Eternals? Share your thoughts about the teaser trailer in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Eternals Trailer: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden's MCU heroes unleash their powers to save humanity; WATCH