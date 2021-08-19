Eternals Trailer: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden's MCU heroes unleash their powers to save humanity; WATCH

A new trailer of Marvel's much-awaited film, Eternals was unveiled by Marvel and it promises to show another side of MCU. With the new phase, the Marvel universe introduces us to immortal heroes who come together to save humanity with their cosmic powers. It gives a much more intimate look at these heroes and how they come together.

The trailer also touches upon the big question about where these heroes were when Thanos wiped off half the population from earth. From an epic opening line of "Hello" from Angelina Jolie's warrior character of Thena to some iconic fight sequences, the new trailer gives a glimpse of director Chloe Zhao's genius creativity and vision to truly make it an epic saga.

Check out the trailer here:

The immortal alien race that the Eternals introduces fans to has fought off enemies known as the Deviants for centuries and they finally make an appearance in the trailer. One of the biggest highlights of the trailer though is the mention of the events of Thanos' snap. At the start itself, we see Salma Hayek's Ajak revealing how the immortal superheroes have 7 days to restore the balance of the energy levels of the world that have resulted because of the consequences caused by the return of half the population.

Eternals' cast boasts of Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie in lead roles, whose character posters were recently revealed by the studios.

