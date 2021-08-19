Eternals Trailer Reaction: Fans hail MCU film as 'visual masterpiece'; Angelina Jolie's Thena steals hearts

A new trailer of Marvel's upcoming film Eternals was recently unveiled and fans can't get enough of it. The trailer sees MCU's new superheroes, the immortals unleash their powers as they come together to save humanity in an epic tale. With Academy-Award winning filmmaker, Chloe Zhao being in the director's seat for this epic adventure, fans have been even more thrilled to see her mega vision come to life.

The trailer showcases Richard Madden's Ikarus, Angelina Jolie's Thena, Gemma Chan's Sersi, Salma Hayek's Ajak and more unveiling their cosmic powers and it has been captured in a surreal manner. The film's special effects look superior to any other Marvel film and the beauty of it has left fans already deeming it as a "visual masterpiece." The new Eternals trailer will make audiences crave to watch it on the big screen.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to it:

I can’t sleep after that #Eternals trailer phase 4 of the MCU keeps me up at night in the best way — Film Stocked (@filmstocked) August 19, 2021

Eternals final trailer is awesome#Eternals — KD (@karanstronguy) August 19, 2021

I am here for Thena and Thena only #Eternals — Erin ‎ (@_erinmelizabeth) August 19, 2021

I must say the #Eternals looks like a visual masterpiece. I wonder what's the emergence? I assume it has to do with the Deviants. Will the x-gene be explained or distributed in this movie? Lots of thoughts! — rayven she/her (@scarletstrangee) August 19, 2021

That #Eternals trailer looks BEAUTIFUL. — Francis Rigor (@frannis) August 19, 2021

Eternals also stars Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, who each get a defining moment in the new trailer. We also see Kit Harington who plays the only human character of Dane Whitman make an appearance.

The final trailer showcases some amazing choreography that show how Zhao has taken inspiration from Jack Kirby's original Eternals comics. The much-anticipated film is all set to release on November 5, 2021.

