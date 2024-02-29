Ethan And Olivia Plath of Welcome to Plathville File For Divorce Just 4 Months After Announcing Split

Ethan and Olivia Plath's marriage was once the cornerstone of the reality show Welcome to Plathville, showcasing their journey as a young couple navigating life's challenges. However, just four months ago, they shocked fans by announcing their separation, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite hopes for reconciliation, the couple recently made the difficult decision to file for divorce.

Ethan and Olivia Plath file for divorce

Olivia and Ethan Plath, both 25, have officially filed for divorce, marking the end of their five-year marriage. Four months after publicly announcing their separation on social media, the couple filed joint paperwork in Carver County, Minnesota, on February 21, as People confirmed. Citing an "irretrievable breakdown" as the reason for their divorce, they listed their date of separation as February 25, 2023, although they only confirmed their split to the public the following October, as per In Touch.

The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce their separation with their followers. Ethan’s post wrote, “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn't work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will."

Meanwhile, Olivia’s post read, “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever - but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn't know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I've already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you."

What happened between Ethan and Olivia Plath?

Olivia and Ethan married in 2018 but later took a hiatus to reassess their relationship, ultimately moving out of their shared home. Despite a reconciliation, fans speculated a split in early 2023, noticing their absence from each other's social media. In October of that year, Ethan took to Instagram, announcing their separation, acknowledging their efforts but conceding it "just didn't work between us."

Two months later, Olivia provided further insight into their separation during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story. As a wedding photographer, she expressed that her profession allowed her to “see what I deserved and could have”. She also shared her “must haves” for a future partner, emphasizing, “Curiosity and compassion are two non-negotiables for me! Also, someone who knows that I'm going to change as I learn, grow and explore. Idk, that might be nice."

The reality star added a humorous touch to her reflections, quipping, "Oh, and also wouldn't mind splitting the cooking responsibilities." This seemingly playful remark subtly addressed Ethan's comments from the Welcome to Plathville finale, where he implied that their marriage might have been salvaged if Olivia had been more involved in “cooking three meals a day” for him.

Prior to their separation, fans witnessed Olivia and Ethan Plath's relationship journey on the Plath family's TLC series. Throughout the show, they grappled with various challenges, including differences in communication, politics, religion, and parenting preferences. In the season 5 finale, viewers observed Ethan's definitive choice to conclude their marriage, marking a significant turning point in their shared narrative.

