Ethan Hawke's career in theater, television, and movies spans across different genres. However, highl-regarded films like Star Wars and and Harry Potter series have left Hawke disappointed with how long they have left an impression on audiences.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 53-year-old actor and director compared these hit movies to the films of his regular collaborator, Richard Linklater, during a master class on Monday, September 2, at the Venice Film Festival.

Hawkes said, "I've seen Star Wars or Harry Potter a million times, and I love them, but when they're over, I get a little disappointed that I'm not a Jedi or a wizard."

He added, "And all throughout my life, I find myself thinking, 'I wish I were a Jedi.' You also leave a Richard Linklater movie thinking, Well, I've done that. I've met someone and connected with another human being, and that was significant and magical," comparing the effects of films produced by various directors.

It's possible that J.K. Rowling's insistence that the Harry Potter films only have British actors in leading parts prevented Hawke from being cast in those roles; Hawke has been campaigning for that casting in Star Wars since 2014.

Hawke informed the audience that he and Linklater had worked together on 9 or 10 films, depending on how the audience counts, which included Boyhood and the Before trilogy. The upcoming movie Blue Moon is their latest collaboration.

The film is about Lorenz Hart, the songwriter who collaborated with Richard Rodgers prior to Rodgers becoming famous for his collaboration with Oscar Hammerstein II. The movie takes place in 1943 on the first night of Rodgers and Hammerstein's popular musical Oklahoma!

