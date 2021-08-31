Ethan Hawke OPENS UP on working with Robin Williams; REVEALS that he thought the latter 'hated' him

Ethan Hawke's remarks on working with Robin Williams have gone viral. Ethan Hawke received the President's Award for lifetime accomplishment at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic this weekend. Given that the prize is meant to recognize Hawke's complete, Oscar-nominated body of work, it was only inevitable that queries regarding his breakthrough performance in the 1989 prep school drama "Dead Poets Society" would arise.

According to Variety, Hawke used the occasion to discuss his experience working with co-star Robin Williams. “I thought Robin hated me,” Hawke admitted. “He had a habit of making a ton of jokes on set. At 18, I found that incredibly irritating. He wouldn’t stop and I wouldn’t laugh at anything he did.” However, Hawke also said that it was Williams who assisted him in obtaining his first agency. “He called, saying, ‘Robin Williams says you are going to do really well,’” Ethan recalled.

He further said "There was this scene in the film when he makes me spontaneously make up a poem in front of the class. He made this joke at the end of it, saying that he found me intimidating. I thought it was a joke. As I get older, I realize there is something intimidating about young people’s earnestness, their intensity. It is intimidating — to be the person they think you are. Robin was that for me,” he said.

Hawke also discussed his future projects, including a potential new collaboration with “Boyhood” and “Before Sunrise” director Richard Linklater based on nineteenth-century transcendentalists. Meanwhile, regarding his previous collaboration with Linklater, Hawke said that the films might be seen as a whole. “I could make a case that ‘Boyhood’ is a prequel to ‘Before Sunrise’ — Ellar Coltrane is playing Richard Linklater’s surrogate and then I start playing Richard Linklater’s surrogate. It’s like the Marvel universe!”

