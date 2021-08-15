Ethan Hawke REVEALS how Oscar Isaac recruited him for THIS Marvel series; Find out

Ethan Hawke revealed some behind-the-scenes details regarding his Moon Knight casting! In case you missed it, the four-time Oscar nominee actor was revealed earlier this year to play the show's main villain in the forthcoming Disney+ series. During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Friday, the actor stated that Moon Knight‘s star Oscar Isaac was instrumental in convincing him to join the series.

"I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn," he says. "I was at a coffee shop, he came up to me. He's like, 'Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird.' I was like 'Oh, cool, I really like your work. You're amazing.' He's like, 'Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?' I was like ... yeah! So, it happened the right way, " the actor said according to Just Jared. Apparently, Hawke called in to Seth Meyers' talk show from Budapest, where he's currently filming Moon Knight, which he describes as unlike any other project he's ever done because he "had to sign like 10,000 NDAs about what I would and would not say," before joking that he would not respect or honor any of them.

Despite the fact that he's worked in the film industry since 1985, he admits that the Moon Knight sets are brand new "mind-boggling" and take him "to some other world... We're conjuring ancient gods and fighting for good against evil." It's very exciting."

However, when Meyers remarks that Hawke's spectacles and long hair give him a "genuine David Koresh feel," Hawke joyfully admits that he modeled his character on the notorious Branch Davidians cult leader from the Waco massacre. "So I guess it's working!"

