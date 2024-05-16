Ethan Hawke To Star In Jungle Thriller The Last of the Tribe; Deets Inside

Ethan Hawke has been making headlines for his upcoming project which is reported to be a jungle thriller film, titled, The Last of the Tribe. The movie will be the cinematic version of The Last of the Tribe, written by the former Washington Post journalist Monte Reel. The film centers around one of the Brazilian tribes who got killed in 2022.

What is Ethan Hawke’s upcoming movie, The Last of the Tribe, about?

The movie follows the genocide of the Tanarus tribe in the year 2022, who fought for the protection of the Amazon forest. The tribe is located in southern Rondônia, in the Brazilian Amazon, and Tanarus, who was recognized as the face of the tribe, fought bravely to protect his home from the white Brazillians. He won, sadly after his death, with the Brazilian government assuring to legally protect their land.

The film's official synopsis reads as follows, "A broken man standing at an unlikely crossroads, Phelan is given the chance to save a life and reclaim his soul." The film will be directed by Claudio Borrelli, popularly known for his work in the Vultures and is written by Mark Bailey. Fernando Meirelle will act as the prime producer for the show along with Academy Award-winning producer Ed Saxon.

Fernando Meirelle talked about this film focusing on Brazilian natives becoming even more important at a time when the country is battling with its worst calamity. Amid the 2024 Rio Grande do Sul floods, it gets important that people grew more sensitive towards nature and these tribal communities who are worst hit by these natural adversities.

“In this week when Southern Brazil is flooded in the worst tragedy the country has ever experienced, Petrobras, the state-owned oil company, plans to explore oil in the Amazon. A film that talks about prioritizing commercial interests over the preservation of the world’s largest forest could not be more urgent,” Meirelle stated, as retrieved via Variety.

What is the star cast of The Last of the Tribe?

Ethan Hawke will play the role of William Phelan, “a washed-out Chicago cop turned corporate gun-for-hire.” Phelan finds himself in quite a peculiar situation when he is pushed into an unfamiliar surrounding as he gets hired to kill the last surviving person of an unknown indigenous tribe.

Hawke will be accompanied by Brazilian actress-model Zaya Guarani, who was born in the Amazon’s Porto Velho. The model has been quite a vocal activist for environmental movements and used her reach to actively support the indigenous tribes of her country.

Though the other intricate details about the film are yet unknown, one can surely expect a much-needed thriller film, which will artfully advocate for the rights of the indigenous communities, bringing them the much-needed support of people and the required authorities.

