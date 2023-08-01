Angus Cloud death: Euphoria co-star Alexa Demie and other celebrities pay tribute to late actor

The tragic death of Angus Cloud at the young age of 25 has left fans and the entertainment industry in mourning. As the news of his passing spread, Euphoria fans and co-stars, including Alexa Demie, came forward to pay their heartfelt tributes to the beloved actor. Here's a closer look.

Co-stars share emotional messages for Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud's fellow Euphoria co-stars shared heartfelt tributes on social media, expressing their deep sorrow and love for their late colleague. Lukas Gage, posting a group photo on his Instagram Story, wrote, "Rip @anguscloud (broken heart emoji)." Javon "Wanna" Walton, who had a special bond with Angus, shared a snap of the two, captioning it "forever family (red heart)" and adding another picture of them hugging with the words, "rest easy brother (red heart,dove emoji)." Alexa Demie's tribute was simple yet poignant. She shared a broken heart emoji atop a black screen on her Instagram Story, expressing her profound sadness at the loss of her co-star and friend.

Industry reacts to the profound loss of Angus Cloud

In the wake of Angus Cloud's passing, celebrities from various fields posted touching tributes on their social media platforms. Kid Cudi took to Twitter, writing, "This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. F—." Denzel Curry also expressed his grief on Twitter, saying, "Not the news I wanted to hear this morning g Rest in Power Angus Cloud." Kerry Washington shared on Twitter, "You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud."

Other celebrities, including Guapdad 4000, posted heartfelt tributes on Instagram. Guapdad, a close friend, expressed his shock and grief, stating, "It’s weird posting when my friends from Oakland die... it happens so much i cant keep up. Its weirder posting when my 'famous' friends die. So this one is double weird. It’s hard to find someone from the same place doing what you do and being where u at. Bay Area Icon. Picking up random calls and hyping you up bout them paintings ahah f— TOWN BUSINESS."

The outpouring of tributes and condolences from celebrities and co-stars reflects the profound impact Angus Cloud had on those around him. His genuine kindness, talent, and heartfelt portrayal of Fezco in Euphoria left a lasting impression on the entertainment industry and fans alike. The industry joins in honoring the beloved actor and offering heartfelt sympathies to his grieving family during this difficult time. Angus Cloud's legacy will be remembered with love and admiration by all whose lives he touched.

