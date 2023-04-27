Euphoria fame Sydney Sweeney hit the tease button with "Kiss the Boy Tee" amid dating rumors with Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney, who is being paired up with Glen Powell, is raising eyebrows among the audience as she drops a new video on her Instagram post with ‘Kiss the Boy' Tee. Do we take this as an indication?

Sweeney attempted to answer the romance allegations with a rather cheeky blouse, amid suspicion that she and her "Anyone But You" co-star Glen Powell have become more than just pals while filming their movie in Australia.

In a behind-the-scenes video published on Instagram, the "Euphoria" actress gets glammed up while wearing a "Kiss the boys and make them cry." tee

Though the picture looks puzzled up as Sweeney, who is engaged to Jonathan Davino, and Powell's long-term lover, Gigi Paris, with whom he shares a good long relationship, are committed to their significant other while the growing connection between Sydney and Glen is not going unnoticed.

Sydney and Glen might fall for each other in spite of their commitments to each other.

Sweeney and Powell have been photographed filming steamy scenes in swimsuits and strolling around Sydney after arriving in Australia to film "Anyone But You."

On Monday, the blond beauty attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas with the "Top Gun: Maverick" heartthrob, 34, to promote their rom-com, with the two displaying their effortless chemistry on the red carpet.

Gigi Paris unfollowed Sweeney after seeing her closeness with Glen on the movie set.

While Paris initially hailed the pair's casting in the same film, using a trio of party popper emojis on the "White Lotus" star's announcement post on Instagram, it has come to be noticed that she recently unfollowed Sweeney, which rings a bell. Is it because of the growing closeness between the two cast members?

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris' relationship

Powell is believed to have been dating Paris, 30, since 2020, as they were spotted vacationing in Mexico together.

In 2022, Paris accompanied the actor on his hectic "Top Gun: Maverick" press tour, and the couple attended the Golden Globes together in January, making their relationship open to the crowd.