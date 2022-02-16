Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney RECALLS casting director saying she will ‘never be on TV’ due to THIS reason

Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria has stated that a casting director told her that she would 'never be on TV' because she didn't have the 'right' appearance. The 24-year-old is presently starring as Cassie Howard in the second season of the popular teen drama Euphoria, which also stars Zendaya and has received nine Emmy nominations.

In an interview with British GQ, she acknowledged that now that she's famous, she can laugh off the awful insult. She said, as per Daily Mail, "Now I’m on some of the biggest TV shows in the world." While Sweeney did not elaborate or identify individuals, she did recollect a time when someone's mother tried to lecture her on the importance of being loved. “I’m a very active person. I get hurt. I get bruises. I get cuts,” Sweeney said. “I think I came back from laser tag, and I had rug burns all over my legs because I got really into it. And she sat me up on the counter and told me that no boy will ever love me if I have marks on my body. I told her, ‘well, I guess I’m just gonna have to love myself.’”

However, The actress, who has starred in shows such as The White Lotus Everything Sucks!, has founded her own production business, Fifty-Fifty Films. Interestingly, the actress earned a modest role on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale in 2018, at the age of 21, before moving on to roles on Sharp Objects and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

She also readily stated that her life wasn't always spent living the great Hollywood dream, and she quipped that her family were ‘the poor version of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.’