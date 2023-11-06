Euphoria 3: Here's the latest on what we've gathered about the highly anticipated upcoming season

Euphoria is a popular TV show created by Sam Levinson that's not quite like the typical high school dramas you may have seen. It's more intense and tackles some serious topics. The show's first season premiered in 2019 and quickly became a hit. The second season was greenlit a month later.

HBO announced Euphoria Season 3

Euphoria is based on an Israeli series with the same name. People love the show for its unique style of presenting mature content through cinematography, writing, and acting. However, it's also faced criticism for addressing sensitive issues such as child abuse, sexual assault, drug use, addiction, and excessive nudity, considering the characters are teenagers. Euphoria has been compared to the British series Skins because both shows explore themes and situations teenagers might have to navigate. HBO recently declared renewal of the series of season 3.

The upcoming season of Euphoria has some challenges to tackle. Not only does it have to handle the show's controversial subject matter, but it also needs to address the tragic passing of actor Angus Cloud, who played Fez. Now, let's explore what you need to know about the upcoming season.

What's Euphoria Season 3 story plot?

The plot of season 3 hasn't been revealed yet, but it's expected to bring the main characters closer to graduation. Zendaya mentioned in interviews that the season might explore the characters' lives post-graduation as they figure out their futures. Rue's sobriety journey will also be a central theme, described as chaotic by Zendaya. Lexi and Fez's budding relationship, known as "Fexi" will likely be addressed as well. Another character to watch is Laurie, played by Martha Kelly, introduced in the second season. Laurie has an unsettling presence, and her role in Rue's life may continue to develop in season 3.

Who's returning to Euphoria Season 3?

Zendaya, who plays the main character Rue Bennett, will be back for season 3. She has won several awards for her performance in the series. Rue's younger sister, Gia, portrayed by Storm Reid, will also return. Hunter Schafer will reprise her role as Jules Vaughn, and it's clear from the end of season 2 that Jules and Rue's relationship will be explored further. Other returning cast members include Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Maude Apatow as Lexi, and more. Rue's sponsor, Ali Muhammad, played by Coleman Domingo, will also be back. As for Nate's father, Cal, played by Eric Dane, it's unclear if he'll return, as he was arrested at the end of the second season.

Unfortunately, Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, announced her departure from the show on Instagram. Javon Wanna Walton, who played Ashtray, may not return as his character may not have survived the events at the end of the second season.

What's the release date for Euphoria Season 3?

As of now, the creators haven't announced the official release date for season 3. They started filming this year, but HBO's Drama Chief, Francesca Orsi, mentioned that viewers might have to wait for up to two more years. Several factors contribute to this delay, including the writer's strike in May 2023, Zendaya's busy schedule with other projects, and Sam Levinson's involvement in his latest series, The Idol. Based on past seasons, you can expect the new season to have at least eight episodes, released weekly on HBO's streaming service, Max. There might be one or two one-hour specials while you wait, like the ones released between the first and second seasons.

Currently, there aren't any trailers or teasers released for season 3. For now, HBO only tweeted a short clip announcing the show's renewal, so we'll have to wait for more details.

