Euphoria Season 3: Sam Levinson opens up about the 'corrupt world' that Zendaya's character will face in noir-film style season

Euphoria Season 3 starring Zendaya is perhaps one of the most anticipated shows in the next couple of years. Season 2 of the Sam Levinson-directed series gained much praise from the critics and the media. Millions upon millions of fans were tuning in every week to watch the chaotic story of the characters unfold. One of the most beloved things about it for viewers was just how unhinged the arc of the story became at the end of it all. But still somehow maintaining its quality. The director gave a sneak peek of what the upcoming season will delve into.

Zendaya's Rue to fight a corrupt world?

It's been over a year since Euphoria's second season had everyone hooked, with millions of viewers tuning in every week to see what would happen to the East Highland kids next. Production on season 3 has been delayed due to some unexpected challenges [read: SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes]. Sam Levinson sat for an interview with Elle Magazine recently where he revealed that unfortunately, things aren't about to get any easier for Rue in season 3. The 38-year-old wants to "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world," for Zendaya's character as she recovers from her addiction.

In the previous season, the 26-year-old's character saw her own downfall, made by her own hands. After hitting rock bottom though, our main character was provided with some respite as in the last episode she made amends with her loved ones. According to Levinson, "Zendaya is constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge." He also described the upcoming season as a "film noir," which should be intriguing as it'll be a pivot from the earlier two seasons in the franchise.

ALSO READ: Zendaya pays heartfelt tribute to Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud with Oakland mural: ‘No love fades’

Rue's arc in Season 2

Rue has had a rough time since Euphoria first aired in 2019. Her drug addiction destroyed her relationships with her family and friends, even Lexi Howard, who had been her friend since childhood. Lexi was starting to lose hope for Rue. After attending a treatment facility, Rue started to get better, but due to emotional stress, she relapsed in the last episode. By the time season 2 began, her life was completely different. But in the latest installment, while Zendaya's character saw their lowest lows, she was able to get closure with her ex-girlfriend, and best friends, as well as her family.

ALSO READ: Euphoria Season 3: Zendaya’s show gets pushed to 2025 amid Writers’ Strike; Read DEETS