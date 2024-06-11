Euphoria Season 3 To Return With Its ‘Core Cast’; HBO Boss Confirms Time-Jump In The Series

Euphoria will return with its “core cast” in season three!

There's finally some news on the Emmy-winning show's upcoming season after rumors of cancellation. Although fans feared that Euphoria season 3 might not see the light of day, one of the top executives at HBO has now confirmed the show’s return and also teased a potential time jump!

Euphoria will return for season three with the same cast

That’s good news for Euphoria fans because nobody else could play the eccentric and powerful characters better than the OG cast. The show dramatizes the lives of teenagers caught up in boyfriend drama, drugs, and challenging friendships!

Despite being one of the most trendy youth series, speculations of its cancellation emerged amid delays and reported disagreements. Moreover, the original cast has since become in-demand stars, which also caused scheduling conflicts.

The Chairman and CEO of Content at HBO and Max, Casey Bloys, spoke to Variety about the upcoming season and confirmed the return of “the same core cast.” He also mentioned that one of the major issues was the delay in the change of the show’s setup, which is no longer high school—hinting at a time jump!

“So when you take it [highschool] out of that, there’s a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff,” Bloys said. However, according to Bloys, Sam found an interesting take and is excited to write more material.

Advertisement

Euphoria will draw a massive spotlight upon its return

It’s not an understatement to say that the show’s cast has become some of the biggest up-and-coming stars in Hollywood. Zendaya starred in the box office giant Dune and had her first role as a lead in a film in the much acclaimed Challengers.

Sydney Sweeney collected her own accolades with the hit film Anyone But You and started her production company at a young age. Jacob Elordi went from being the problematic boyfriend on the show to playing the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, in the 2023 film Priscilla. His most recent gig in Saltburn was also critically acclaimed.

Considering their stardom and the show’s fan power, the series’ return will definitely be a head-turner! Euphoria is available to stream on Max.