Euphoria Season 3: When Is Zendaya Starrer Releasing on HBO Max? Find Out As the Show’s Production Starts
Euphoria season 3 is officially under production. HBO released a picture of the cast members from the sets while making the huge announcement. Read the details below.
Euphoria season 3 is officially under production. After months of delay, the cast of the show, including Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, have stepped in to film the upcoming bunch of episodes.
The announcement was made by HBO, who shared a picture of the girls sitting on the lawn, along with the caption, “Euphoria season 3 is in production.”
Previously, Casey Bloys, the Chairman and CEO of HBO, shared with the media portals in November that the shooting of the show would begin in early 2025. Keeping the promise, the team will be dishing out a full-length season comprising eight episodes.
As for the cast members, all the actors from the previous seasons would reprise their roles. The team includes Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.
Sydney Sweeney ‘Can’t Wait’ To Go Back On Euphoria Sets For Season Three; Teases Changes She Would Incorporate
Meanwhile, season 2 was left on a loose note with Angus Cloud, who portrayed the role of Fezco, and his partner-in-crime, Ashtray, bid goodbye to the show. However, the end of last season has left the viewers with major questions about Rue and Laurie, as well as Cal Jacobs’ future in the show.
The series is produced by Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein.
The new season of Euphoria can be expected to hit the digital screen in late 2025 or in 2026.
Euphoria Season 3: Exploring All Controversies Delaying HBO Show's New Season