Euphoria Season 3: Zendaya’s show gets pushed to 2025 amid Writers’ Strike; Read DEETS

Euphoria, one of the most famous shows produced by HBO, is renewed for a third season. The much-loved drama series, which features famous Hollywood actress Zendaya as the protagonist, was initially expected to start rolling soon. However, the latest updates suggest that Euphoria Season 3 might get pushed to 2025, owing to the ongoing Writers' strike. The recent reports published by Deadline suggest that HBO has no plans to kickstart the production of the show, anytime soon.

Euphoria Season 3 gets pushed to 2025

In a recent chat with Deadline, Francesca Orsi, the head of HBO Dramas confirmed that the script work of Euphoria Season 3 has not progressed much amid the writers' strike. However, she confirmed that the show is very much on the cards, and is not cancelled. "Euphoria is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts," confirmed Francesca Orsi.

"We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam Levinson, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing the post-production works on The Idol," added the head of HBO dramas, in her chat with Deadline. While everything at this moment is pencils down, I’m hopeful that we can come to terms sooner than later. Otherwise, we will have to assess what is the end of the 24 schedule, what are the shows that are going to be delivered for 2025," she added.

About Euphoria

The famous HBO series, which features a stellar star cast including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, and others had earned immense popularity among audiences across the globe with its excellent performances and great making. Euphoria revolves around the life of Ruby 'Rue' Bennett, from a fictional town in California. The show's second season, which was released in January 2022, recreated the magic of its first installment.

