Euphoria's Eric Dane reflects on astounding season 2 finale; Talks about Cal's redemption arc in S3

The Euphoria season 2 finale on February 27 shook minds in every way possible. Fans are now even more eager to watch the next season which was recently greenlit for production. In a new sit down with ET, Eric Dane who essays the character of Cal, Nate Jacobs' (Jacob Elordi) father on the show, opened up about his thoughts on the finale and the future of Cal in season 3.

During the chat, The Grey's Anatomy alum talked about a possible "resolution" between Nate and Cal and added, "I think that his biggest regret is that he failed miserably with his son," Dane also shared his aspirations for the character's future in the third season, "I do think Cal’s going to get the opportunity to become a better parent. And I think that’s what Nate wants. He wants a father." Dane also revealed that he did not know [spoiler alert] that Cal was going to get arrested but was glad that Cal got the chance to "genuinely express" himself.

However, Dane shared that he indeed realizes that this will not be the end of a supposed redemption arc for Cal, "There is a lot going on there and there is a ton of stuff to unpack,” The Last Ship actor continued. “But at the end of the day, it’s my blood. It’s my son. And I love him. I got the opportunity to acknowledge that I had failed him as a father and that I really do love him and whatever is going on with him, we’re going to figure it out."

Meanwhile, Dane disclosed his own theories for the finale and why Nate called the cops on his own father, the actor mused, "It was kind of jarring that it came from him but maybe it’s a statement, maybe he’s just teaching Cal a lesson, maybe he doesn’t go through with it, maybe he doesn’t turn over the USB drive."

