Euphoria star Eric Dane says he 'loves' working with Jacob Elordi; Addresses THIS fan theory

After the season 2 finale of the HBO breakout series Euphoria aired, fans have been left astounded by everything that went down in the 8th episode of the series. In a new interview with ET, Eric Dane who essays the character of Nate Jacob's (Jacob Elordi) father Cal on the show, opened up about working with Elordi and also shared his thoughts on a famous fan theory.

Dane revealed that working with Elordi is great fun for him and added, "I love acting opposite Jacob," he then went on to compliment the Australian actor, "That’s my dude. He and I have a pretty good connection. He is very present." Dane opened up about the finale as he said, "You know, Jacob is a really solid actor. He is a dynamic actor as well. We have a solid connection and that [final] scene just kind of played out. It seemed effortless."

The Grey's Anatomy alum talked about his and Elordi's natural chemistry as father and son, "It seemed pretty effortless at the time and it felt natural. Like, it was sort of the natural evolution of how this relationship between father and son would go."

Meanwhile, Dane also addressed a famous fan theory about the Jacobs family. Fans believe that the character Elliot played by Dominic Fike in the series was a part of Nate's family as fans noticed that the family pictures in the Jacobs household consisted of another child besides the two brothers from the family. Fans have theorized that Elliot must have been a Jacobs too. The actor commented on this fan theory and acknowledged, "In the picture, there’s a third kid," he then continued, "The age is correct… I don’t know what happened to that kid. Maybe he was a stray that we just picked up on the day. I don’t know what happened to that kid."

