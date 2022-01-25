Euphoria star Jacob Elordi REVEALS working with Sydney Sweeney was a treat; Says 'she's so so good'

Jacob Elordi opened up about working with co-star Sydney Sweeney as the new season navigates through a blossoming romance between their characters. In a sit-down with Entertainment Weekly, Elordi was asked what it was like to work with Sweeney in HBO's breakout series, Euphoria, where Elordi plays the character of Nate Jacobs and Sydney portrays Cassie.

The Kissing Booth actor admitted that he never had a chance to explicitly work with Sweeny before season 2 since in the first season both their characters had nothing to do with each other. He says this new season brought some surprises with it and explained, "creatively this season, we became a bit of a Bonnie and Clyde". He revealed that most of his scenes were shot with The White Lotus actress and added, "Every time I was in, I was in with her, and vice versa."

Elordi also complemented Sweeney and said, "she's so, so good at what she does that it was just such a treat the entire time working with her. She brings it every single take, every single scene." He remarked that all their scenes together were intense and they got to "play" with different dynamics between their characters. He went on to add that "it was such a treat working with her."

Besides playing Nate Jacobs on Euphoria, fans can also catch Elordi on the big screen this year as he stars in Adrian Lyne's Deep Water and is also slated to appear in Jeffrey Darling's He Went That Way.

ALSO READ Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Angus Cloud aka Fez's past OUTSHINES Zendaya and Hunter Schafer's romance