Euphoria star Javon Walton opens up about Angus Cloud's passing: It was all really hard for us

Angus Cloud's death has left the whole industry grieving, including the cast of Euphoria. From Zendaya to Javon Walton, heartfelt messages have poured in showing love for the late actor. Walton, earlier today revealed in an interview, how the Euphoria cast was handling the tragic news, and what they were feeling.

Javon Walton opens up about Angus Cloud's passing

Javon Walton, former Euphoria actor is grappling with the loss of his friend and co-star, Angus Cloud. In a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Walton shared his thoughts on the 25-year-old's passing and how the Euphoria cast is coping with the loss. Cloud portrayed Fezco on the show who was the big brother to Walton's Ashtray and a love interest for Maude Apatow's Lexi.

The 17-year-old said, "It was all really, really hard for us." He revealed that all the cast members had a "deep connection" with the late actor. "He was just like the nicest guy ever." The boxer explained that even though they're heavily grieving his loss, he's hoping that his former co-star is in a better place, saying, "To see him go, that hurt, but I hope he’s in a better life right now, and I hope he’s OK."

On the day of the announcement of Cloud's passing, Walton honored his on-screen brother with an emotional message. He shared a photo of themselves hugging, captioning it "Rest easy brother."

Javon Walton stepping away from acting

The 17-year-old boxer also revealed his plans for his acting career. He shared, "I did that project [with Euphoria] but my priority now is boxing. That’s where my heart is. I have 85 amateur bouts. That’s what I think I do best." He reiterated that he's definitely taking a break from acting to focus on what he loves doing. He continued, "For now, I’m definitely taking a step back [from acting] and just focusing on boxing. I’ve got to do what I love at the end of the day."

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old's passing was made public on July 31, with his family releasing a statement. The actor's family shared their sorrows and said goodbye to an "incredible human." They revealed that only last week he buried his father, and he "intensely struggled with this loss."

