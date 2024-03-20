Euphoria Star Lukas Gage Reveals He Didn't Puke But 'Dry-Heaved' On Set While Filming Smile 2

Lukas Gage, the 28-year-old actor known for his versatile performances, is set to raise the bar even higher in his upcoming horror movie role. Promoting his latest film, Road House, on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Gage revealed tantalizing details about his recent horror project, Smile 2. The sequel to the 2022 horror hit, Smile, promises to push boundaries with its intensity. Gage's assertion that the film's gore was so extreme he once became physically ill while filming has sparked intrigue among fans and industry insiders alike.

Lukas Gage reveals he ‘dry-heaved’ while filming Smile 2

Following his recent revelation on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show about Smile 2 being so gore that the Euphoria star Lukas Gage “vomited off-camera”, he later clarified his comments while talking with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet for Road House’s New York City premiere.

He said, “I didn’t puke, I dry-heaved. I was really shocked how intense it is on the day. You just think, ‘Oh, it’s acting, it’s gonna be fine,’ but that movie is so scary."

Gage added, "The whole crew was terrified. That smile itself is just so creepy and then you throw the most gory scenes on top of it, I just, yeah, I have a weak stomach too. I’m a wimp.”

He further expressed that he remained tight-lipped about his specific role in the upcoming horror sequel, Smile 2, but his enthusiasm for the project was palpable. Gage expressed, “I don’t say this about a lot of things that I do, ’cause I’m the biggest critic ever — I am so proud of it, and I think it’s so scary, and I think [director] Parker Finn did it again, like, he just takes it to the next level and we have some really cool cameos happening in this movie.”

During his appearance on the Jess Cagle Show, Gage admitted that the movie wrapped filming earlier this month. He said, “If you loved the first movie, you’re going to love this one. It’s so terrifying. It’s the first time I’ve ever been on a set where I was genuinely afraid and I actually got sick to my stomach.”

In Smile 2, Lukas Gage leads an exciting new ensemble cast, featuring acclaimed talents such as Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Dylan Gelula, and Raúl Castillo. Additionally, fans can anticipate the return of Kyle Gallner, reprising his role as Joel from the original installment.

Lukas Gage’s Road House

Meanwhile, Lukas Gage graces the screen in Jake Gyllenhaal's latest venture, Road House, a modern rendition of the 1989 classic bearing the same title, originally starring Patrick Swayze. Joining Gage in this ensemble cast are Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, and MMA fighter Conor McGregor. The film, helmed by Gyllenhaal, 43, portrays a narrative wherein he portrays a retired UFC fighter embarking on a perilous career shift as a bouncer at a Florida bar.

Although Smile 2 release date is set for October 18, viewers can catch Gage in Road House, which hits Prime Video for streaming this Thursday.

