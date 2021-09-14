Euphoria star Storm Reid shares video of her PRICELESS reaction on being invited to the Met Gala; WATCH

Storm Reid, an 18-year-old actress, has had a fantastic year, from appearing in The Suicide Squad to being accepted into her desired college. Storm has another milestone ahead of her, in addition to attending football games and enjoying her freshman year at the University of Southern California: the 2021 Met Gala. She was recently invited to the prestigious event and shared her priceless reaction on Instagram.

In the clip, Reid, 18, looked shocked and smiled wide as she said, "I just got a Met invitation!" She captioned the sweet video, "See you tomorrow NY @metmuseum @voguemagazine #MetBallMonday." She then took a few steps back and yelled, "LET'S GOOO!" in the middle of a deserted parking lot. However, while Storm has been invited to the most important night in fashion, her on-screen sister, Zendaya, will not be there this year. Despite the fact that she is always a sight to see on the renowned Met steps, duty beckons. She'll miss the event since she'll be on set for season 2 of Euphoria.

Check out her video here:

Meanwhile, recently, the "Euphoria" actress shared a picture on Instagram of herself enjoying campus life as she starts her first year at the University of Southern California. Reid teamed a white T-shirt with blue horizontal stripes with sleek pants with frayed details on the bottoms to complete the look.

Interestingly, as per PEOPLE, The “Suicide Squad” actress is renowned for putting her own spin on current trends and combining luxury items with less expensive options. Her Instagram account often features her in bright swimsuits, frilly pieces, and sleek jeans.

