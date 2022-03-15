Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney clarifies her past comments on being forced to go topless

In a new chat with Teen Vogue, via ET, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney clarified her past misconstrued comments on her nude scenes on the HBO breakthrough series. Previously, the actress had shared in a sit down with The Independent that she was never forced to do an explicit scene when she felt uncomfortable by creator Sam Levinson.

During her recent interview, Sweeney cleared the slate and revealed that her comments on the creator were misread and twisted in ways as the publication interpreted her words as being forced to do "unnecessary" topless scenes for the series. As a clarification, Sweeney told the outlet, "I never asked him to cut any scenes,' she then went on and disclosed her reaction to the misunderstanding, "It got twisted and turned and it became its own beast, and I was like, 'Oh, my God.'"

However, Sweeney's words were turned on their head while she remarked that all she intended to get across with that conversation was how respectful Levinson was to the actors and their boundaries. She continued to compliment Levinson and his directorial prowess as she once again noted, "he would never make me do something I didn’t feel comfortable with."

Meanwhile, Sweeney added that the scenes were indeed important to the storyline and the character of Cassie. The actress also pointed out, "There’s a purpose to what that character is going through. That’s the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through. Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her."

