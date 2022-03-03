Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino; Reports

Sydney Sweeney is getting married. As per reports by PEOPLE, the Euphoria actress, 24, and her boyfriend Jonathan Davino are engaged. However, Sweeney was pictured wearing a large diamond sparkler on her ring finger earlier this week, sparking engagement speculations.

Sweeney, who portrays Cassie Howard on HBO's iconic show, has been connected to Davino, 37, since 2018. (They were pictured together for the first time in October 2018.) As per PEOPLE, Davino's family controls 14th Round as well as Finalbell, a device technology and packaging firm. Despite the fact that she has never officially remarked on their relationship, the pair has been sighted on several occasions, including on their PDA-filled beach day in Hawaii in late 2020.

Interestingly, during an interview with Cosmopolitan in January, the "White Lotus" singer stated why she prefers to keep her relationship out of the limelight and off social media. "I don't date people in the spotlight," she told the outlet. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system." Sweeney also said at the time that her ideal mate is her "best friend" — someone with whom she can "hang out 24/7 and never feel tired."

Meanwhile, Sweeney has received rave praise for her role as Cassie in the second season of Euphoria. Several admirers have even said that she should be nominated for an Emmy for her heartbreaking performance in the second season. HBO just announced that the series would return for a third season.

