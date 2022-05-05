Euphoria star Sydney Sweeny appears to be catcalled on Met Gala red carpet in a viral TikTok video

A viral TikTok video has pointed out how Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney appeared to have been catcalled during her appearance at Met Gala 2022. The 24-year-old actress who made her Met Gala debut was seemingly subjected to inappropriate comments made by a male photographer or reporter at the Metropolitan Museum of Art while she was posing for photos.

A TikToker pointed out how Sweeney was sexually harassed on the red carpet after sharing a video that was originally posted by New York Times Fashion & Style account. The TikTok that's now going viral shows a person shouting at Sydney “Does anyone have boobs like you down there?" There's another comment which is made later that says, "Come on, show us those boobs!" Sweeney can also be seen reacting to the comment for a second as she chooses to laugh it off.

The viral video has left netizens angered by the incident who maintained that the person who made the comments should have been asked to leave. Noting that such harassment should not be tolerated, several netizens maintained that Sweeney did not deserve to face such inappropriate behaviour at an event as big as the Met Gala.

During the release of Euphoria's second season, Sweeney who stars as Cassie Howard on the show had opened up about her nude scenes in the series and admitted that they distract people from noticing her performance. While speaking to The Independent in January this year, Sweeney said, "I’m very proud of my work in ‘Euphoria.’ I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked."

