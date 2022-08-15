Euphoria: Zendaya REVEALS what 'exciting' aspect she'd like to explore as an actor and a producer in Season 3

Zendaya is sharing her candid thoughts on what she's expecting to happen in Euphoria Season 3! The Sam Levinson-created show became a global phenomenon for its brave, dark depiction of a recovering drug addict, Rue Bennett, played to perfection by Zendaya. Euphoria Season 2 was loved by critics and fans alike and even went on to receive 16 nominations at Emmys 2022.

As an actor and producer of Euphoria, Emmy winner Zendaya not only secured an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, but also a nod for Outstanding Drama Series. The 25-year-old actress made history as the youngest two-time lead acting nominee as well as the youngest producing nominee ever! In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, while talking about Euphoria Season 2's Emmys 2022 nominations domination, Zendaya was asked what she's hoping to see in Euphoria Season 3, as both an actor and a producer.

"I think it'll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school. I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they're trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be," Zendaya revealed.

Acknowledging the talented cast of Euphoria - Sydney Sweeney is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria for her phenomenal Cassie Howard act at Emmys 2022 - the Spider-Man: No Way Home star concluded, "What was special about this season was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with the third season. There's so much talent, you want to make sure everybody has the chance to have that."

We can bet that Euphoria Season 3 will further continue the hit show's successful momentum!

