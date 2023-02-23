Euphoria’s Angus Cloud under police’s radar for alleged involvement in hit-and-run accident?

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud is allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident. The 24-year-old star is now under the radar of California Highway Patrol’s radar. Euphoria’s Angus Cloud’s alleged involvement in hit-and-run case

As per a new report in TMZ, the incident took place on Tuesday in Marina Del Ray, California. A witness informed the media portal that Angus and another man were driving around in a SUV when it rearended a Toyota before taking off to a nearby parking lot.

The source also informed the outlet that a woman, who was seated inside the Toyota suffered injuried on her arms and legs. She reportedly has some bruising and redness. TMZ also published pictures of the alleged damage of the Toyota and the alleged injuries of the person inside the car. After the accident, the witness -who knew the person in the car- reportedly went to look for Cloud, the other man, and the SUV in the parking lot. However, they were nowhere to be seen.

Angus Cloud not a ‘suspect’? It should be noted that as per law enforcement sources, the Euphoria star is not an official suspect in the case. However, cops wanted to have a word with him since his name has been linked, and the police wanted to know if he was either responsible or involved in the accident. Although the outlet reached out to Angus Cloud’s team for comment, there has been no word back yet. Conor Angus Cloud Hickey gained popularity for his portrayal of Fezco in the HBO television series Euphoria.

Earlier this month another Euphoria star Chloe Cherry, who portrayed the role of Faye in the show, was charged with retail theft after being reportedly accused of stealing a $28 blouse from her hometown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Last year, HBO and Euphoria’s official social media handles confirmed that the show is all set to return with a third season after the previous season was a huge hit. As soon as the news came out, fans could not keep calm with their excitement.

