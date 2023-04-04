Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira says she never ‘walked off set’; Shares she did not want to play ‘fat best friend’

Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, in the hit HBO series Euphoria, recently opened up about her much-talked-about exit from the show. For the unversed, Barbie announced her exit from the Sam Levinson show in June last year. Soon, there were rumours that the actress decided to move on from the series after a clash with Levison about the direction her character Kat was heading. Rumours claimed that Kat’s character was sidelined in season 2. One such rumour also claimed that Barbie even walked off the set during one alleged argument with Sam Levinson. And now, she has addressed the rumours.

Barbie Ferreira says she did not want to play the ‘fat best friend’ in Euphoria

Barbie Ferreira recently appeared on the Armchair Expert where she addressed the rumours surrounding her exit from Euphoria starring Zendaya. “I actually did not walk off set,” Ferreira said. “I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?”

She further explained that she did not want to play the ‘fat best friend’ any longer. “I don’t think there was a place for [Kat] to go,” Ferreira said. “I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

I don’t think Sam Levinson relates to Kat Hernandez: Barbie Ferreira

Barbie further said that both Sam Levinson and she struggled with Kat’s storyline in season 2. The actress expressed that it was hurtful, especially to watch the fans get upset. Ferreira further said that she feels she might have ‘overstayed (her) welcome’ a little bit. However, she added, that it felt good that neither she nor Levinson need to worry about her character anymore.

Concluding her thought, Ferreira stated that she does not think Sam relates to her role in the series. “Sam writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don’t think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path. At first, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m a flop. I’m a loser.’ It really has been a good thing.”

Euphoria season 3 is expected to go into production later this year and it might probably release on HBO next year.

