Euphoria's Dominic Fike says Tom Holland is 'a surprisingly nice guy' for being Spider-Man

Euphoria has been one of the biggest HBO shows and the second season seems to have received even bigger hype than the first one. Starring Zendaya in lead, the show is all set to premiere its season finale on February 27 and if there's one question that fans have had about the same, it's whether Tom Holland will finally be seen in a cameo in it.

After the Spider-Man star willingly said during his MCU film's promotions that he's dying to make a cameo on his girlfriend's show, fans have been watching every episode in an eagle-eyed manner, so as to spot the actor in it. Recently, as the show's other lead star, Dominic Fike made an appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor was asked about Holland's cameo rumours and he had a rather interesting reply to it.

Without confirming or denying anything, Fike went on to reveal an interesting detail about Tom Holland as a boyfriend as he said, "What I can tell you is that Tom is a surprisingly nice guy for being Spider-Man. You know, because you assume, as Spider-Man, you can do whatever you want. You can walk into any room and just point at someone’s girlfriend. He doesn’t do that. He points at his girlfriend and kisses her on the mouth."

While it's not clear if Tom will indeed make a fleeting presence on the season finale, the show nonetheless is expected to end with a bang before returning with another season after its recent renewal.

ALSO READ: Euphoria returns with season 3, confirms HBO; Fans call it ‘best news ever’