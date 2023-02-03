Euphoria’s Faye aka Chloe Cherry accused of shoplifting, charged with retail theft; Report

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry has been reportedly accused of stealing a blouse from a local store. As per reports, Chloe stole the $28 blouse from her hometown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She has been charged with retail theft after the alleged incident. Chloe Cherry allegedly stole a blouse from a local store

As per the documents obtained by a local publication called Lancaster Online (via Page Six), an employee of a Building Character shopping mall showed authorities video footage of Chloe entering a dressing room with a blouse from the Moda International brand, on December 27. However, when she came out, she was allegedly not carrying the piece of clothing with her, nor did the employees find it in the dressing room. This made them assume that Chloe, whose real name is Elise Jones, must have taken it. According to the complaint made against Chloe Cherry, the model and actress paid for other items using a credit card. However, she did not buy the blouse. Cherry has reportedly admitted to taking the blouse before she returned it to authorities. She was subsequently charged with misdemeanor retail theft in January. Although the incident took place in December, the charges were only released earlier this week.

Cherry’s rep has given a statement regarding the accusations. They reportedly denied Chloe stealing the blouse and told TMZ, “In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she ‘admit’ to taking the blouse, since that was not the case.” They further added, “This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.” The 25-year-old actress is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 1.

More about Euphoria Chloe Cherry was introduced as Faye in the second season of Euphoria. She immediately stood out and caught fans’ attention with her performance in the HBO series starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferriera, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi. Last year, HBO and Euphoria’s official social media handles confirmed that the show is all set to return with a third season after the previous season was a huge hit. As soon as the news came out, fans could not keep calm with their excitement.

