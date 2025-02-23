Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer Reveals It Was ‘Necessary’ to Publicly Address That She Was Issued Male Gender Marker in New Passport

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer was issued a passport with a male gender marker. The actress took to her social media platform to share a video where she talked about the problem and asked her fans to notice where the country is headed.

While making an appearance on the red carpet at The Independent Spirit Awards, the actress conversed with The Associated Press and revealed the reason behind bringing the issue into the public domain.

Schafer, who was also one of the presenters at the ceremony, revealed to the media portal that she felt “it was a good, necessary point” to talk about the problem she faced in the new reign of Donald Trump.

In the clip she released on TikTok, the actress shared that the passport that she had previously issued was stolen in Spain while she was shooting.

During her new application, Schafer claimed that she had marked in the female box, to be appeared in the new passport. However, with the goof-up, she will have to go through the procedure all over again.

In her social media post, the actress said, “Because our president, you know, is a lot of talk, I was like, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it.’ And today, I saw it.”

At the conclusion of the video, she said, “Trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing. I’m never going to stop being trans. A letter and a passport can’t change that.”

Further in the conversation with the news outlet, The Hunger Games star revealed, “I wasn’t even really looking for support, but I have an amazing community around me, and it’s one of the greatest blessings of my life, and so I felt very supported throughout, before and then now.”

Meanwhile, the actress will mark her return in the third season of Euphoria, as the cast has started filming in Los Angeles.