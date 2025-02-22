Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Reveals New Passport Misgenders Her Under Latest Federal Policy: 'Changed Marker to Male'

Hunter Schafer, who stars in HBO's Euphoria opposite Zendaya, spoke in sheer disbelief upon learning that the new passport presents her as male. She shared her thoughts about the new policy initiated during President Donald Trump's rule.

The 26-year-old Cuckoo actress posted about the experience in a February 21 TikTok video, describing how she was caught off guard when faced with the difficulty of getting a new passport when hers was stolen. She attributed the problem to an executive order signed into law by Trump on January 20, requiring official U.S. documents like passports to show only the sex listed at birth.

The Bureau of Consular Affairs, as reported by Schafer, has suspended passport applications and renewals that seek a gender marker other than birth-assigned sex. The website of the agency indicates that passports will only be issued with M or F markers that reflect an individual's biological sex at birth.

In a TikTok video, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress said, "When (my passport) was picked up today and I opened it up, they had changed the marker to male. I was shocked. I just didn't think it was actually going to happen."

Schafer first wrote off the policy shift as political posturing, but when she received her passport, she was shocked to find that her gender marker had been changed to male. She added that she had transitioned into herself at a young age and since she was a teenager, all of her official documents, including her driver's license, have identified her as female.

Advertisement

Recalling the experience, Schafer said she went through the same procedure she had in past renewals, choosing female as her gender. But when she picked up the new passport, the gender marker had been altered without her permission.

"This is the first time this has happened to me since I changed my gender marker; we're coming up on a decade now. I do believe it is a direct result of the administration our country is currently operating under," she added.

Schafer highlighted to her followers, "I just feel like it's important to share that it's not just talk; this is real and it's happening," adding, "I don't give a f--- that they put an M on my passport. It doesn't change anything about me or my transness. However, it does make life a little harder."

Though she recognized her privilege as a famous, white trans woman, she emphasized that this event highlights the actual effect of government policies on the trans population. She was concerned about future challenges when traveling overseas, worried that she might be forced to constantly reveal her trans status to customs.

Advertisement

Hunter Schafer ended her message by reasserting the strength of the transgender community, making it clear that a passport label cannot change who she is. She called for attention to these policy shifts and their wider impact on trans people working through legal documents.